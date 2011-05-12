Infographic Of The Day: Who The Hell Are All These People On “Game Of Thrones”?

We’ve told you before that we’re serious Tolkien geeks, so it was probably inevitable that we’d get sucked into the new HBO series Game of Thrones, based on the novels of George R.R. Martin. It’s been a mixed blessing.

On the one hand: That’s Boromir! And Carcetti, from The Wire! And DINKLAAAAGE!!!! On the other hand: Who the freak are all these freaking characters that keep popping up out of the woodwork?! (“The incest couple. How are they related to everyone else, and why are they so mean when they’re so pretty? Doesn’t that break the basic laws of Fantasy logic? Why can’t everyone get along?”)

You need an infographic to keep up with all these damn people. So here you go:

And here is a map of the various locales: