This Is What It Really Looks Like When The Coal Industry Targets Kids

We recently looked at Coal Cares, a parody site that imagines what it would look like if Peabody Energy–the world’s largest private coal company–launched a pro-coal website for kids (Bieber-themed inhalers for everyone!). But the coal industry’s actual marketing for kids is much more insidious, and markedly less funny.

Friends of the Earth launched a campaign this week asking Scholastic to “stop selling elementary school students on coal.” What exactly is Scholastic doing? The American Coal Foundation recently hired the company to produce The United States of Energy, a set of pro-coal materials intended to teach fourth-grade kids about the different energy sources used to power the U.S. The materials were distributed to classrooms around the country.

At first glance, the coal-sponsored worksheets seem benign enough. But the materials fail to mention any of the disadvantages of coal–like the fact, for example, that coal burning is linked to numerous health problems, including asthma and bronchitis. Take a look at the map below (larger PDF here).

This would be fine for coal marketing materials. It’s less acceptable when it’s what we’re teaching our kids as fact.

The map seemingly runs through all the benefits of different energy sources. But Bill Bigelow, Curriculum Editor of Rethinking Schools magazine, reads between the lines (PDF):

The map’s subtext is that we’d be lost without coal: “Coal is produced in half of the 50 states, and America has 27 percent of the world’s coal resources. In fact, America has more coal than any nation has any single energy resource… Coal is the source of half of the electricity produced in the United States…” The only solar icon on the map is in the Mojave Desert, implying that solar may work in deserts, but the rest of us need to rely on more conventional sources of power, like burning coal. The mapping exercise treats all sources of energy as fundamentally equal: One is as good as another, except that coal is a lot better, students will infer, because we have so much of it.

The Related Resources section of the United States of Energy website is even more blatant, recommending that teachers supplement their curriculum with information from the American Coal Foundation, Women in Mining, the Colorado School of Mines, and the American Coal Council, among other similar sites.

It’s not surprising that the coal industry would attempt to spawn a generation of coal-cheerleading kids, but why is Scholastic getting on board? The company emailed us a statement explaining that it works with a number of non-profits, government agencies, and corporations on supplemental educational materials; a program with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, for example, teaches teens about the science of drug addiction. Which would be comparable if it taught them that all drugs, from aspirin to heroin, were roughly the same.