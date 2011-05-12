Revolution At Work

Steve’s keynote this morning highlighted what successful companies (Apple, Amazon, Salesforce.com) are doing vs. those recognizable behemoths whose share prices are dropping or flatlining (GE, Walmart, etc).

The audience is rapt as they listen to Denning, a former World Bank program director who received international recognition for his successful transformation of the old-school, decentralized, multi-cultural lending international agency in the 90s. In the group are people from NASA, Homeland Security, Deloitte, Kaiser Permanente, American University, and several other well known agencies.

I asked two of the participants why they came. Here is what I was told by a manager from a Fortune 50 health care company:

These ideas resonated with me. I work in a large organization and it’s obvious that command and control is a disaster and we need to aspire to these ways of working. In my company we just went through a change initiative that was about saving $10 million, but it was billed as bringing us closer to the customer. It was a complete lie. We are getting this wrong and the stakes are really high. We need this kind of thing so badly.

Jim Hays, a consultant for Cisco, said, I came because I believe in the revolution and I’m trying to learn how to apply it to the world of technology, the way its sold, the way its bought, and the way its leveraged. I want to know how do we get better business outcomes out for technology. How we do it better. It’s been a push model and we need to turn it into pull model.

Denning tells people the key difference between the two styles of management can be encapsulated in qualitative differences. Here are four: