Gingrich’s Campaign Branding Is, Literally, WTF

Life-long presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich launched his latest candidacy with the slogan: “Win the Future.” If that sounds familiar, you probably watched Obama’s State of the Union address, where he debuted it to the world–or you saw the recent White House Correspondents Association dinner where Obama relegated it to joke status (start at 2:54 of Obama’s own parody video).

What most folks don’t realize–and the Atlantic deftly discovered today–is that Newt Gingrich, whose campaign only launched this week, actually registered “American Solutions for Winning the Future” with the IRS under section 527 of the tax code on October 6, 2006. The group has handled his political ops ever since.

The catchphrase failed to catch on with pushes from both politicians. And both Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert had a field day with it; senior economic advisor to the President, Austan Goolsbee, strained to contain his laughter after Jon Stewart indulged himself with the question, “Is that how we win the future?”

Stephen Colbert devoted a small segment to the doomed slogan back in January, “Yes! We’ll win the future. If we just keep pumping quarters into it, this thing’s gotta pay off.”