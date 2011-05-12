Jason Sadler Will Wear Your Shirt, Make You Want To Retweet

Jason Sadler of marketing company I Wear Your Shirt might look merely like a chiseled dude who gets paid to wear T-shirts by various companies, but in reality, he’s taking “a humanistic approach to talking about brands.”

At our recent Innovation Uncensored event, he broke it down for us once again after winning an impromptu challenge issued to the crowd–the person who could get the most retweets for an #iu11-tagged message got to join Fast Company‘s Ellen McGirt on stage for a panel discussion.

Sadler’s winning retweet? “Make awesome where awesome is not.” Awesome.

Video editing by Adam Barenblat