Foursquare On What The Hell It Was Thinking With An STD Test Badge [Video]

By Adam Barenblat1 minute Read

On first blush, STDs seems like a taboo topic, one that immediately seems to clash with the idea of “sharing,” which helps power Foursquare. But, then, think about it. What if you could know someone you’re thinking of dating has been tested? What if this all lead to the end of the stigma and trepidation attached to getting a VD test?

And in more inside-Foursquare clips, Walker tells how the company found itself in partnership with Jimmy Choo. 

 

Videos edited by Adam Barenblat

