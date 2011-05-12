advertisement
7-Eleven’s Short-Lived Mental Breakdown On Facebook

By Tyler Gray1 minute Read

Perhaps the purveyor of Bakery Stix, Big Bites, and YoRo shouldn’t be expected to exhibit taste. (The chocolate chip cookies are, however, delicious, especially after 2 a.m.) But posting a Facebook update, albeit it a short-lived one, on the corporate page poking fun at the mentally ill–on the month we’re supposed to celebrate them no less–is about as appealing as a week-old frozen burrito.

“May is Mental Health Month…,” went the update, which was quickly yanked. AdFreak’s got the, um, punch line.

[Image: Flickr user Roadsidepictures]

