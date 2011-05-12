7-Eleven’s Short-Lived Mental Breakdown On Facebook

Perhaps the purveyor of Bakery Stix, Big Bites, and YoRo shouldn’t be expected to exhibit taste. (The chocolate chip cookies are, however, delicious, especially after 2 a.m.) But posting a Facebook update, albeit it a short-lived one, on the corporate page poking fun at the mentally ill–on the month we’re supposed to celebrate them no less–is about as appealing as a week-old frozen burrito.

“May is Mental Health Month…,” went the update, which was quickly yanked. AdFreak’s got the, um, punch line.

[Image: Flickr user Roadsidepictures]