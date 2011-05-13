The Mark Zuckerberg Booted From Facebook And Other Dot-Com-Onyms

This week, Mark Zuckerberg got kicked off of Facebook. Mark S. Zuckerberg–not Mark E. Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. Mark S. Zuckerberg is a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, selected as a “Super Lawyer” for 2011 by Indianapolis Monthly Magazine. Facebook employees mistook his account for a hoax, briefly giving him the boot.

Mark Zuckerberg, the lawyer, finds all this annoying, though he concedes on his setting-the-record-straight site, IamMarkZuckerberg.com, that there are “worse things.”

Mark S. Zuckerberg is not the only American who has had to contend with sharing the name of a famous technology entrepreneur. Here are a few others who are contantly having to repeat their names, follwed by the word, “really,” when they introduce themselves at parties:

Bill Gates (left) invented Microsoft. Bill Gates (right), on the other hand, is a husband and father from Arizona presiding over a now-defunct Blogspot blog. He has not publicly disclosed his profession. There is a cactus in his backyard.