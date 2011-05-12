Amazon CEO Bezos’s Tough Talk On Cloud Security: “Choose Harder Passwords!”

Tech evangelists around the globe can’t stop singing the praises of the cloud. From major corporate giants such as Microsoft and Cisco to growing startups like Dropbox and Box.net, the cloud is permeating all aspects of our lives. But keeping all our data online certainly has its drawbacks: privacy concerns, data breaches, server crashes. Just look to breaches at Microsoft, Epsilon, and Sony, and outages at Amazon, which have brought down highly trafficked services including Foursquare and Reddit.

Perhaps that’s why, according to a study released in April, well over 60% of users lack confidence in cloud security. But according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, speaking at a Consumer Reports event Wednesday, cloud security has become Amazon’s “top priority,” although data breaches aren’t exactly keeping him up at night.

“Let me assure you: I sleep very well at night–but that’s just because I happen to sleep very well,” he joked.

Bezos explained that security is an ongoing issue, one that will never end. “Data security is one of these great dynamic situations where the bad guys get better, and the good guys have to keep getting better too–it’s not a static situation,” he said. “I don’t think this is ever going away–it’s like trying to say that you’re going to get crime to go away.”

Still, he said Amazon has assembled a crack team to mitigate data-security concerns–and he asked that consumers help in that process, too. “Probably the most important thing that consumers can do is choose harder passwords,” Bezos told audience members. “It’s a simple thing to do, but it’s very common for people set their passwords to relatively easy things to guess…the other thing people do is use the same password everywhere.”

But it’s doubtful choosing harder passwords will ease concerns over

cloud security–even if Amazon’s investing heavily in security at the

same time. According to one study, 91% of consumers migrate to the cloud to

reduce costs, while 73% migrate to increase deployment rates. Just 11%

of respondents said they’re going to the cloud for increased security.