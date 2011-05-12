Google’s Chromebooks Won’t Challenge Microsoft’s Dominance (Yet)

Google has shaken up the computing world with its rentable Chromebooks using its novel web-based OS. There’s a lot of speculation about how this could change business computing. But Google simply isn’t going to tear down the monolithic giant that is Microsoft. Yet.

Among its long list of innovations this week, the stand-out news was the arrival of the Chromebook–a Chrome OS-powered light notebook based on its experimental, developer-friendly CR-48 computer that turned a few heads (not least because of its surprisingly sleek and thus un-Google like design) several months ago. The new device has a list of interesting hardware specs, including a promised all-day battery due to its power-sipping engineering and the low burden placed on the CPU by Chrome OS itself (much of the heavy lifting happens on Google’s servers). But the really novel trick–the bit that’s inspired headlines like “might have just changed the industry“–is its purchase model.

Google explains it thusly: Typically “even with dedicated IT departments, business and schools struggle with the same complex, costly and insecure computers as the rest of us.” That’s a problem Chromebooks are intending to end because they include “a cloud management console to remotely administer and manage users, devices, applications and policies” and “enterprise-level support, device warranties and replacements as well as regular hardware refreshes.” Essentially Google’s selling a one-stop-shop for educational and business computing, wrapping up hardware, software, support and upgrade futures into one bundle. And it’s selling it on a monthly subscription: $28 per business user; $20 for school users. The devices “bring you all of Chrome’s speed, simplicity and security without the headaches of operating systems designed 20 to 30 years ago” and, Google promises, “with seamless updates, it will just keep getting better.”

Though the word isn’t written in Google’s blog post, there’s one company name that’s plastered all over this news: Microsoft. Yes, Windows users get a lot of hassle from their OS which incorporates layer upon layer of tweaks to a core idea that’s essentially over 30 years old. Yes, Windows PCs are the target of the majority of hack attacks and malware. Yes, a cheap Windows netbook won’t run swiftly because even with a stripped-down version of Windows aboard, the operating system was never designed to rely on a light processing burden. Yes, a Google machine that offers to swiftly, cheaply counteract all of this sounds like it’ll be welcomed with open arms.