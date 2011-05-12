Overstock.com Offers $1 Million For Improved Recommendations

Overstock.com is about to pull a Netflix. The online retailer known for offering high-quality goods at discount prices will hand out $1 million early next year to the team that can improve its recommendation engine by 10 percent or more.

That probably sounds familiar. Netflix held a similar competition two years ago, offering the same amount of cash to the team that could improve the predictions of how a particular user would rate a particular film, by 10% accuracy or more. Not one, but two teams were able to pull off that feat in the closely followed competition. Overstock is hoping for similar results, given the increasing importance recommendations–and personalization in general–are playing in the world of online commerce.

“[Consumers today] understand that a website isn’t just a dead screen blasting stuff at them,” Overstock CEO Patrick Byrn tells Fast Company. “[They know] it’s learning about them, their likes and dislikes, and optimizing to them as an individual.”

“The absence of a good recommendation system is a liability,” he adds. “People have come to expect it of a professional site.”

As with the Netflix Prize, teams working on the Overstock competition will be given a dataset–in this case, synthetic–to use for refining their algorithms. But unlike with the previous event, Overstock will judge entrants by running their solutions against live data–actual customers visiting the Overstock site–and the algorithms will be evaluated by how much lift they create in real-world purchases.

To run the competition, Overstock is teaming up with RichRevelance, the e-commerce recommendation vendor which was cofounded by former Amazon rock stars who worked in this space there (and one of whom also once worked for Overstock).