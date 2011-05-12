The Secret To Making Employees Energized (Not Exhausted) By Difficult Work

If there were something you could add to your car’s engine, so that after driving it a hundred miles, you’d end up with more gas in the tank than you started with, wouldn’t you use it?

Even if nothing like that exists for your

car just yet, there is something you

can give your employees that will have the same effect … interesting work.

Now I know what you’re thinking. “Finding your work interesting is nice, but the work has to get done,

interesting or not.” This is the

attitude many managers take when they hear complaints from employees about work

being too boring, tedious, or difficult. As if interest is a luxury – something that is pleasant

but unnecessary, like little chocolates on your hotel pillow.

Interest in work is not a luxury–it is a powerful motivator. In fact, research shows that

finding what you do interesting and believing it has inherent value is probably

the single best way to stay motivated despite difficulty, setbacks, and unexpected

roadblocks.

But as they say in the infomercials, that’s

not all. A new set of studies shows

that interest doesn’t just keep you going despite fatigue, it actually replenishes your energy.

In their studies, psychologists at CSU

gave participants a task to work on that was particularly draining, and then

varied whether the next task was

difficult-but-interesting or relatively easy-but-dull. They found that people who worked on

the interesting task put in more effort and performed much better (despite

being tired) than those who worked on the boring task–even though it was

actually harder than the boring

task. In other words, experiencing

interest restored their energy and gave them a tangible advantage.

In another study, the researchers found

that experiencing interest resulted in better performance on a subsequent task as well. In other words, you don’t just do a

better job on Task A because you find Task A interesting–you do a better job

on follow-up Task B because you found

Task A interesting. The

replenished energy flows into whatever you do next.