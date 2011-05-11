Three Steps For Reevaluating Your Company’s Strategy

The hotel ballroom was like a rock concert, the stage lit, our ears ringing as the music died down. The 1,000 strong audience of techies and purchasing managers quieted down as Ariba’s CEO took the stage. He smiled knowingly at the audience, raised his hands and shouted, “Ariba … mas rapido!” (“upward … faster!”). The crowd broke into applause.

This was 2000, at the peak of the “dot-com” boom. Ariba (ARBA) had just gone public and its stock price had shot up 400% to nearly $800 per share in less than six months, creating millionaires of those associated with the company.

ARBA was hatched as an innovative technological idea. The success of Amazon.com and other online retailers had proven that people would buy online. Now the online purchasing wave would hit commercial spending where the advantages were even greater. ARBA had a solution that enabled companies to funnel their purchasing of indirect goods, like office equipment, online. This gave companies greater bargaining leverage over vendors and enabled them to negotiate lower prices, thereby saving millions each year. And ARBA was ahead of the game.

Toward the end of that year, however, the dot-com bubble burst, driving ARBA’s stock price down toward $10 a share, from over $700. For the next nine years, ARBA’s stock price has not ventured far from that price point. But it has recently started rising again.

ARBA’s journey offers several tangible lessons you can use to guide your business. To help you understand these I spoke with the company’s president, Kevin Costello.

When the dot-com bubble burst, Ariba revisited its strategy. Its value proposition remained fundamentally sound–by helping companies shift purchases online it could help companies save money. But it was clear that the transformation driving the dot-com bubble was going to take longer than investors and entrepreneurs wanted to believe. So Ariba expanded its offerings, helping companies gain greater visibility into their spend, introducing electronic invoicing, developing a service to help customers generate return on investment (ROI) through purchasing improvements.

Around 2005 the company stumbled upon the concept we now call “cloud computing” or “software as a service” (SaaS). To help its customers make purchases, Ariba had built the Ariba Network, a platform on which thousands of vendors sold everything from electric calculators to servers. Ariba customers bought from these vendors by logging on to the Ariba solution their company had installed throughout the company’s computer systems.