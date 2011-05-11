The iTunes Economy And Data Transparency

iTunes has quickly become a major economic force within the digital economy. By some estimates, Apple now controls more than 70 percent of online music sales and has a larger share of the overall music market than Walmart stores. The success of the iPad will only add to consumption of media within Apple’s tightly controlled OS environment.

From an advertising perspective, Apple’s lack of financial transparency within the iTunes economy is frustrating if not troubling. Any large market suffers when financial performance data is limited. And iTunes, especially for its size, is one of the least financially transparent markets out there. It has about as much transparency as a hedge fund.

Some level of transparency in the market is necessary to build trust, fair play and a level playing field. Limiting these factors will only limit the overall size and growth of the market.

Just to be clear, I am not referring to the transparency of Apple’s overall company performance, but to the specific performance of the plethora of content on iTunes.

What little data that’s available for the iTunes App Store is published by independent sites and developers who regularly scrape the store’s applications and/or websites. While several sites do this at regular intervals, the practice is in violation of Apple’s terms of service. Apple does not provide a sanctioned method for pragmatically gathering and aggregating App Store sales data. As responsible marketers, we have always strived to provide the highest ROI on marketing programs. As our knowledge increases, so can the potential ROI for our clients.

Below are some of what’s discernible from scraped data in terms if iTunes use:

•Count of active applications

•Total Active Apps (currently available for download)

•Total Inactive Apps (no longer available for download)

•Total Apps Seen in U.S. App Store

Count of application submissions

•This Month (Games)

•This Month (Non-Games)

•This Month (Total)