The Story Behind The Story Of Cars 2

Creative people know that no idea that gets cut from a project ever goes in the trash can. It just gets tucked away for some later use.

That’s what happened with the story of the new Cars 2 film, which hits movie theaters next month. At a press event on Tuesday, John Lasseter, chief creative officer of Disney and Pixar–and the new film’s director–explained that the idea for the new plot came from a scene that ended up on the (digital) cutting room floor during the first Cars film.

That first film, which came out in 2006, includes a romantic scene between hero Lightning McQueen and sweetie Sally Carrera. Initially that scene was set at a drive-in (get it–cars going out for a date at a “drive-in”?). On the screen at the drive-in, Lasseter said, was a spy movie starring a British James Bond-type car, called Finn McMissile.

The Cars team eventually took that scene in a different direction, setting it on a cruise instead. But when it came to plotting Cars 2, Lasseter dusted off the drive-in film, which had been partially story-boarded as a film within the film.

“I never forgot about it and always thought that would be really fun to do,” Lasseter said, adding he himself is a big spy film buff. As a kid, he said, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. was his favorite TV show.

Hence the new movie: a spy story set at a series of races around the world. As Lightning McQueen, the race car hero of the first film, competes in the races, Mater, his rust-bucket, tow-truck sidekick, gets embroiled in an international espionage plot of some sort, and Finn McMissile (pictured above, right)–a sleek vehicle that looks like a cross between a Jaguar and an Aston Martin, liberally doused with 1960s British cool and brilliantly voiced by Michael Caine–comes to the rescue.