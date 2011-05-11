Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard On Groupon-Live Nation Deal

After spending an estimated $350 million to sign top music acts Madonna, Jay-Z, and U2, no one could’ve guessed Live Nation would be interested in giving discounts to customers. But that’s exactly the focus of a joint venture announced Monday between the company, which owns Ticketmaster, and daily deals service Groupon. The partnership, creatively dubbed GrouponLive, is aimed at driving ticket sales and helping artists “to reach even larger audiences,” according to Live Nation’s Michael Rapino. It will also give the events company a foot in the door of social, an area its fall behind in to startups such as EventBrite.

We caught up with Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard via email to learn more details about the company’s partnership with Groupon.

Fast Company: Will each deal be for 50% or more?

Nathan Hubbard: There will be no set prices. Deals will vary and will be up to the artist and venue. This will be a collaborative effort and we’ll begin testing various offers this summer.