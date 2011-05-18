The Tony Awards

Of the 42 shows on the Broadway stage this season, a total of 26 are based on Hollywood productions or star a Tinseltown celebrity. “They’re joined at the hip,” says Broadway League director Charlotte St. Martin of the stage and screen meccas. Star power goes a long way: Al Pacino’s turn in The Merchant of Venice is the biggest success among this season’s new shows with $21 million in sales, followed by Driving Miss Daisy‘s $14 million, anchored by Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones. As this year’s awards are handed out in New York, will the silver-screen stars get any respect? “If you look at award-winning shows, there’s rarely a big name,” says St. Martin. Lots of luck, Pacino.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens