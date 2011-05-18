The Tony Awards

Star power hits the Broadway stage this season. | Photograph courtesy of Sarak Rulwich/the New York Times (Pacino) ; Bruce Glikas / Getty Images (Redgrave ); Walter McBride/Retnalt D./Corbis (Jones)

Of the 42 shows on the Broadway stage this season, a total of 26 are based on Hollywood productions or star a Tinseltown celebrity. “They’re joined at the hip,” says Broadway League director Charlotte St. Martin of the stage and screen meccas. Star power goes a long way: Al Pacino’s turn in The Merchant of Venice is the biggest success among this season’s new shows with $21 million in sales, followed by Driving Miss Daisy‘s $14 million, anchored by Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones. As this year’s awards are handed out in New York, will the silver-screen stars get any respect? “If you look at award-winning shows, there’s rarely a big name,” says St. Martin. Lots of luck, Pacino.