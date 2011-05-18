Email Everywhere: 25th Anniversary Of Listserv

To join an email list before 1986, users had to wait for someone to painstakingly adjust the code to include them. For Eric Thomas, that was too uncomputerized for a computerized system. So he created Listserv, the first automated email-list-management software. It’s still used to send group emails, though a lot more of them — 30 million emails are sent using Listserv each day, a huge leap from 25 years ago, when electronic mail was just taking off.

In 2010, email use by…

Seniors + 28% & -59% Teens

The average businessperson sends 33 emails each day.

89% of all sent emails are spam, the majority of which are pharmaceutical promotions.

In 1985, 90% of all emails were business related. Today, just 8% are business related.

90% | 1985