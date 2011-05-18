The Rise Of Glamping: Glamorous Camping

The cast of ABC Family’s whodunit teen drama Pretty Little Liars goes glamping. | Photograph courtesy of ABC Family

Roughing it? Hardly. No luxury is left behind when it comes to “glamping” — glamorous camping. Pioneered by posh Brits holidaying on African safaris, the craze is all about accommodations with bathrooms, deluxe bedding, and TVs. The trend has already spread across the pond — North America’s KOA Kampgrounds saw a 26% revenue boost in luxury lodge rentals last year. Starting at $100 per night, rustic cabins offer a mix of comfort, affordability, and the outdoors. “After a week of camping, you’re not thinking, I look homeless right now,” says Ruben Martinez of website Glamping Hub. “You’re thinking about how comfortable you are.”