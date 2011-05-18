Nothing is certain but death and taxes — and the rage of comic-book fans when movie adaptations fall flat. “There’s no such thing as irreparable damage to a movie franchise, but X-Men Origins: Wolverine was as close as you can get,” says Jonah Weiland, executive producer of Comic Book Resources. X-Men: First Class is set to put a salve on the remaining sting of the flop, which favored inflated action over substantive plots.
Director Matthew Vaughn, franchise newbie and the man behind indie superhero flick Kick-Ass, takes viewers to the 1960s as future foes Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto form the uncanny team of mutant heroes. Here’s hoping Vaughn has enough superhuman strength of his own to revive the series.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens