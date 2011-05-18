A Brief History Of Video Games

More than 30 years after Atari popularized the interchangeable game cartridge, gaming-software sales top $33 billion annually, with the global industry value greater than $100 billion. As players big and small convene at E3 in Los Angeles to catch a glimpse of gaming’s future, we take a look back at the innovations that got us here.

Infographic: Electronic Entertainment Expo

1972

The Magnavox Odyssey — the world’s first home-gaming console — invades living rooms, selling 300,000 units.

1977

The Atari 2600 brings variety to the home with its game cartridges. Fan favorites like Space Invaders push Atari sales past 25 million units over its lifetime.

1983

Japan is introduced to the Family Computer, or the Nintendo Entertainment System. Two years later, Super Mario Bros. hits U.S. shelves.

1989

Mobile gaming goes mainstream with the advent of Nintendo’s Game Boy. Bundled with addictive digi-drug Tetris, it goes on to sell 118 million units.