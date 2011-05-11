Cookie Cutters Are For Baking, Not Branding

Misfits. Rebels. Innovators. Will the real one stand up?

Factually, it’s sometimes impossible to tell one from the other. But you can tell them apart with this one distinction: the outcome. Did things improve? Did the changes include foresight? Did the landscape all of a sudden become bigger and more dynamic?

Great brands follow the same outcomes.

A Brand Philosophy

Before I get to this list, I thought it useful to understand a basic philosophy we developed to help companies in the most effective manner possible. Here it is:

We believe brands are one of the great tools that, when used by intelligent minds, can help shape a company. Its destiny. Its passion. Its power. We believe every company can and should benefit from that type of empowerment and thrives best when it does.