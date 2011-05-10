How Google Music Beta Could Make Users Go Gaga

Update: Gaga’s commercial for Google Chrome aired during the season finale of Saturday Night Live on–she was the musical guest, and she tweeted a heads up to her “little monsters.”–May 21, 2011

At Google‘s recent I/O conference, the company unveiled Google Music Beta, a cloud-based music service that enables users to store songs in a digital locker and stream them to any Android device–phones, tablets, laptops, or desktops. Google’s entry takes direct aim at Amazon, which launched a similar service in March, and adds yet another competitor to Apple. Google reportedly did not wait for a deal with music labels. But in an attempt to crash a crowded (not to mention iTunes-addicted) marketplace, the company may soon turn to a Monster for help: Lady Gaga.

We’ve heard whispers about Gaga spending several hours shooting a commercial for Google in New York–just before the launch of Google Music. It’s hard not to connect the dots and imagine a possible partnership between Gaga and Google for cross-promotion–wouldn’t be the first time, actually.

Let’s not underestimate the potential scope of such a creative pairing. Gaga doesn’t do too many cameos. The Lady likes control. She serves as creative director at Polaroid, where she helps oversee design and has partnered with HP and Monster in the past to move a slew of signature devices.

To make Google Music Beta work, the company could use her help. No doubt, Google will have to lure away consumers already hooked on Apple. That’s one reason many believe Google acquired mobile music startup PushLife, which enables users to port their iTunes music libraries to Android-based devices, for $25 million. Indeed, during today’s demo, Google showed off its Music Manager, which makes it easy for PC and Mac users to move all playlists, play counts, songs, and ratings over from iTunes.