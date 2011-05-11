Let Us Now Praise Uncertainty

A few weeks ago, I found myself in a conflict with someone in my work life. I felt he had clearly violated an agreement we’d made. My first reaction was righteous indignation. It was a familiar feeling. I was raised by a powerful mother who saw the world in stark terms: black and white, good and evil, right and wrong. She devoted her life to fighting for social justice and prided herself on uncompromising honesty. Her worldview deeply influenced mine.

In this case, I believed the person at work had acted badly. I was right, and he was wrong. My goal was to get him to see it my way.

A few days later, we had a chance to sit down together. Not surprisingly, the conversation was awkward at first. Then, to my surprise, as he explained himself, I felt myself beginning to understand why he made the choice he did.

It wasn’t so much that I felt he was right, as that I felt less righteous. This was complicated. There was more than one way to look at it. It wasn’t about good and evil. If I looked at the big picture, it still made sense to go forward together, even under the new terms.

I felt good about our resolution in the moment, but over the next day, my mood plummeted. At first I suspected it was some sort of repressed anger. As I reflected, however, I realized I was grieving a loss. It wasn’t about him or our relationship. It was about me. I was grieving the loss of certainty.

What I felt slipping away — as it has been for some time in my life — was the sort of security and clarity that comes from believing you’ve got the answer. It feels good to know things for sure. It makes us feel safer, at least in the short term.

But certainty has its limitations. Very rarely, I’ve discovered, is certainty the outgrowth of careful consideration and deep understanding. Far more often, it’s a primitive instinct — a way we defend against uncertainty, which understandably feels unsettling and even dangerous.

The problem is that certainty often oversimplifies and trivializes, especially in a world that has grown so immensely complex. “I don’t do nuance,” the notoriously unambivalent George W. Bush once said. But is there much doubt that Bush’s easy certainty, lack of introspection and narrowness of vision served neither him nor our country well?