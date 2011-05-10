Avoid Road-Trip Sticker Shock With AAA’s Gas App

Summer is almost upon us, making it time to start planning your summer road trip. And if you’re one of the 99% of Americans who are constantly whining about gas prices, that means you’ll need to plan for the inevitable side trips as well: those interminable searches and detours in search of the cheapest gasoline to refuel.

That task is about to get easier. AAA has a complete walk-through with cheats, you might say: It’s launching an app for Android, AAA TripTik, that will help you compare gas prices in the region.

The GPS-based app shows gas stations and updated prices for all the grades of gas you can buy there (though presumably, since you’re miserly enough to use the app, you’ll be looking for Regular). The app also gives you information about hotels, restaurants, and attractions in the area. It comes complete with one-touch options to call and make a reservation at a hotel (each of which has received AAA’s “Diamond Ratings” derived from “professional in-person inspections.”) You don’t have to have AAA membership to download the app, just a smartphone. The app’s free, in fact–and was previously available on iPhone.

This is AAA’s third free app; there’s also a Discounts app that shows you businesses nearby where you can flash your AAA card and get a deal. Its Roadside app lets you send your vehicle description and breakdown details straight to AAA while you wait for a mechanic to save you.

With the app, AAA more fully enters the digital age–a good thing for a 109-year-old organization whose most famous innovation, the tow, hasn’t changed a whole lot since 1915, the first year its “Men on Motorcycles” offered emergency road services.

[Images: Flickr users nikoretro and Marion Doss; cafepress.com]