Latest Wave In Retail Technology Will Redefine Your Shopping Experience

Retailers are working hard to redefine the way we shop, hoping to completely blur the lines between our in-store and online experience by bringing together the best of both worlds. And thanks to the latest advances in retail technology, there’s a strong chance we’ll soon be able to research and interact with products like never before.

For brick and mortar retailers, it all started with QR codes. Almost

overnight, customers were able to access detailed product specifications,

customer reviews, and other helpful information they would have traditionally

only been able to find when shopping online–all they needed was a smartphone and

the right mobile app. But QR codes are only the beginning.

A big hit at last year’s National Retail Federation trade show, offerings

such as Intel’s digital signage

endcap concept and Reflect Systems Audience TouchPoint solution (pictured below) would

create a dynamic and engaging in-store display where customers could access informative videos, aisle

locations, side-by-side product comparisons, all prompted by customers’

touchscreen activity and his or her demographic information.

Once implemented, such a technology

would allow customers to enjoy many of the benefits of shopping online while

still having a chance to put their hands on the physical product. And, given

continued headcount reductions, employee turnover, and the lack of adequate

product-specific training plaguing many retailers, this would likely spell a

boon for shoppers who are hoping to learn more about individual products

without having to wait for someone to answer their questions.

Online retailers, on the other hand, are hoping to leverage

technology to help replicate many of the pleasantries of their brick and mortar

brethren. Many e-commerce sites

are now using 3-D product imaging to allow customers to feel as though they’re

browsing through an actual rack of clothes, even going so far as to incorporate

Muzak to simulate

a traditional in-store shopping experience.

Cisco hinted at the possibility of things to come with their “virtual dressing room” concept

which, as the name implies, would allow you to quickly and conveniently “try

on” a wide assortment of outfits while either in-store or while shopping online.

Other companies are even working

on new technologies that that will mimic

texture and roughness, hoping to someday allow shoppers to feel (albeit

virtually) a product before making an online purchase.