Latest Wave In Retail Technology Will Redefine Your Shopping Experience

Retailers are working hard to redefine the way we shop, hoping to completely
blur the lines between our in-store and online experience by bringing together
the best of both worlds. And thanks to the latest advances in retail technology,
there’s a strong chance we’ll soon be able to research and interact with
products like never before.
For brick and mortar retailers, it all started with QR codes. Almost
overnight, customers were able to access detailed product specifications,
customer reviews, and other helpful information they would have traditionally
only been able to find when shopping online–all they needed was a smartphone and
the right mobile app. But QR codes are only the beginning.
A big hit at last year’s National Retail Federation trade show, offerings
such as Intel’s digital signage
endcap concept and Reflect Systems Audience TouchPoint solution (pictured below) would
create a dynamic and engaging in-store display where customers could access informative videos, aisle
locations, side-by-side product comparisons, all prompted by customers’
touchscreen activity and his or her demographic information.
Once implemented, such a technology
would allow customers to enjoy many of the benefits of shopping online while
still having a chance to put their hands on the physical product. And, given
continued headcount reductions, employee turnover, and the lack of adequate
product-specific training plaguing many retailers, this would likely spell a
boon for shoppers who are hoping to learn more about individual products
without having to wait for someone to answer their questions.
Online retailers, on the other hand, are hoping to leverage
technology to help replicate many of the pleasantries of their brick and mortar
brethren. Many e-commerce sites
are now using 3-D product imaging to allow customers to feel as though they’re
browsing through an actual rack of clothes, even going so far as to incorporate
Muzak to simulate
a traditional in-store shopping experience.
Cisco hinted at the possibility of things to come with their “virtual dressing room” concept
which, as the name implies, would allow you to quickly and conveniently “try
on” a wide assortment of outfits while either in-store or while shopping online.
Other companies are even working
on new technologies that that will mimic
texture and roughness, hoping to someday allow shoppers to feel (albeit
virtually) a product before making an online purchase.
According to Matt Schmitt, President
and Co-founder of Reflect
Systems–a leading full-service provider of digital out-of-home merchandising and advertising solutions–“retailers are looking for new ways to engage the ‘connected shopper’ including breaking down the ‘digital wall’ that has historically separated on-line and in-store shopping.”
Will retailers ultimately be
successful in blurring the lines between in-store and online shopping? If
Cisco’s virtual dressing room is any indication, I’m guessing the answer is
“yes.”
Shawn Graham
collaborates with small- to medium-sized companies to develop impactful social
media and marketing communications content and strategies and seasoned job
seekers to help them find their true north. Find Shawn at ShawnGraham.me.