In The Future, Your Car Will Be More Plant Than Machine

Car companies haven’t come up with a plant-like replacement for vehicle engines, but they are using more bio-based materials in their vehicles–because the automakers of the world are more aware than anyone that the world is running out of oil.

This week, Ford–the auto industry’s plant cheerleader–announced that it is researching the use of dandelion root in parts of its cars’ interiors. That’s just one biological element you might start seeing in Ford’s cars.

“In theory, anytime you can grow

something as opposed to paying for it to be shipped, the better the

economic cost,” explains Angela Harris, Ford’s lead research engineer, in an email to Fast Company.

The dandelions will be used as a rubber replacement in the car company’s cupholders, interior trim, and floor mats. The key to the research is a species of Russian dandelion, Taraxacum kok-saghyz, that contains a milky-white substance which could could be an ideal replacement for synthetic rubber.

“This

variety of dandelion is much hardier than the kind typically found in

our backyards,” Harris says in a press release. “It’s strange to see weeds being grown in

perfectly manicured rows in a greenhouse, but these dandelions could be

the next sustainable material in our vehicles.”

Ford has already replaced petroleum-based foam with soy foam in many of its vehicles. The feature has helped the company reduce its annual petroleum oil usage by over 3 million pounds.