LinkedIn And Rovio IPOs, Privacy Bill Spooks Facebook, White House Energy Infographic, And More…

The anticipated sequel to Google’s own Android phone, the Nexus S, is now available at Sprint for $200 (with contract, of course). The phone will run on their fast 4G network, has a 4-inch touchscreen, includes front and back camera for video chat, and will be NFC-capable. — Updated, 5:10 p.m.
Inside Drive-Thru Innovation [Long Read]
Businessweek does some intriguing embedded technology journalism exploring the drive-thru innovation of Taco Bell. The second-by-second obsession would make the make the speed-obsessed godfather of management, Frederick Taylor, proud. — Updated, 5:10 p.m.
Gingrich Announced Prez Run Through Social Media
Life-long presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich launches his 2012 aspirations on Twitter and Facebook, apparently believing the best way to broadcast the news is through the nation’s grandchildren. — Updated, 1:55 p.m.
LinkedIn’s imminent IPO is valued at a whopping $3 billion plus, victoriously flying in the face of Warrent Buffet’s warning of overpriced evaluations. Meanwhile, Angry Birds maker Rovio–whose ambition is to become the world’s leading entertainment brand–says it would consider an IPO, too, though not for three or four more years. Now you can tell your mom (or wife, or boss…) that you’re not just wasting time on video games, you’re contributing to the global financial system. Let your Angry Birds fly.
Google, Facebook Warn Against Privacy Legislation
California’s mandatory opt-out policy, SB 761, “would create an unnecessary, unenforceable and unconstitutional regulatory burden on Internet commerce,” said a joint letter from Facebook, Google, and dozens of other California companies. This state tussle is likely the preliminary fight to the main round card against the Senate’s opt-out privacy bill. For a detailed look at their arguments in general, check out Facebook’s claim against the FTC privacy hunt.
Men In Black Find Time To Tweet While Guarding POTUS
Much to the chagrin on the person with this Twitter handle, The United States Secret Service has joined Twitter. Actually, they’ve been on there for years. You just haven’t seen them.
White House brandishes its tech savviness once again with an Energy Agenda Infographic.
Sources: Mashable, Businessweek, Reuters, Ars Technica, TechPresident
[Image: Flickr user seanmcmenemy]