LinkedIn And Rovio IPOs, Privacy Bill Spooks Facebook, White House Energy Infographic, And More…

The anticipated sequel to Google’s own Android phone, the Nexus S, is now available at Sprint for $200 (with contract, of course). The phone will run on their fast 4G network, has a 4-inch touchscreen, includes front and back camera for video chat, and will be NFC-capable. — Updated, 5:10 p.m.

Inside Drive-Thru Innovation [Long Read]

Businessweek does some intriguing embedded technology journalism exploring the drive-thru innovation of Taco Bell. The second-by-second obsession would make the make the speed-obsessed godfather of management, Frederick Taylor, proud. — Updated, 5:10 p.m.

Gingrich Announced Prez Run Through Social Media

Life-long presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich launches his 2012 aspirations on Twitter and Facebook, apparently believing the best way to broadcast the news is through the nation’s grandchildren. — Updated, 1:55 p.m.