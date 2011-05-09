Revolution: Filmmaker And Webby Awards Founder Tiffany Shlain

Filmmaker Tiffany Shlain joined me on the set of Revolution to discuss her new film, Connected. Tiffany is a remarkable individual. She is the first to debut two films at the Sundance Film Festival and is also the founder of the prestigious Webby Awards.

In her film Connected, we as the audience, explore how technology is changing our culture. We are pulled into a beautiful spiral to feel what it means to live in an always on society and also how staying connected in the 21st century is shuffling our priorities. The world is indeed becoming a much smaller place. But we have to ask ourselves at what cost?

Our pace is accelerated and the question is can we keep up? Do we want to keep up?

This wonderful discussion left me enriched and hopefully her film and this interview, will remind us to see the bigger picture and lead the evolution of technology and culture rather than succumb to it.

As Tiffany believes, “for years we declared our independence, now it’s time for us to declare our interdependence.”

Please watch the interview…