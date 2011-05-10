Spare Your Future Employers. Ditch The Digital Drama!

Now that your digital dirt is cleaned up, an important but often ignored next step involves DITCHING YOUR DIGITAL DRAMA! Before you begin your job search, make sure you examine your online presence and clean up your act by following these simple tips:

Clean up

It doesn’t fly to present yourself as a positive, driven person in the interview and then spend hours each evening online complaining about your current job or whining about how hard it is to find a job. I just read two entries from two different job seekers that were lamenting the fact that employers are taking longer to fill open slots–waiting for the absolute perfect candidate instead of employing “average,” but available, candidates who could be filling the slot and getting some of the results rather than letting the job sit empty. The issue? It never dawned on the two job seekers to improve themselves so that they were the perfect candidates. Instead, they went online encouraging employers to “settle” for good enough because they “deserved” a chance. Avoid

Clean up derogatory remarks about other people, including questionable jokes, videos, pro-union remarks, and even radical viewpoints. I once came across a man online who had applied for a job as an executive in charge of diversity who was saying unfavorable things about women’s sports online. Needless to say he was not a top candidate. Turn off

Checking into places on your Facebook, Twitter, or Foursquare tells way too much about your personal life. Use your

Rather than using your time online for endless hours of mindless games, tweet great quotes, write positive things, and generate funds for great causes. Make sure

If you state that you are heavily involved in an association, there should be some record of it online. Get

involved in your profession. Connect with, follow and join discussion groups

that are affiliated with your profession, and actively participate in the

dialogue. It is a great way to show that you value your profession. It also

gives you a great venue to publicly present your positive and unique viewpoints

about issues in your field.

If you are having to hide a great deal of

your digital life from current and future employers, that should be a huge

wake-up call to do a massive makeover of your mindset and view of the world

rather than just a tune-up of your online presence. Join the Reality Based

Leadership revolution today and ditch the drama in all areas of your life. It

might just pay off in the job search.

