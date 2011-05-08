The Future-Forward Company Called “L”

The

TEDActive team recently brought several of us to together in Palm Springs for

the purpose of co-creation. A challenging and inspiring collaboration

experience took place in very real form. We focused on clear, honed, global macro

concerns, and were tasked with defining and evolving micro human actions with

enormous traction. This is something we are all trying to grasp and move

forward with. We are all (the entire pyramid) creating solutions to address the

unaddressed and locate meaningful spaces for opportunity via both grassroots

inventiveness and company innovation. TEDActive moved us forward a good deal

with new ways of interacting and sourcing solutions for more positive outcomes.

As

you would expect, I met the most amazing young change-makers and future

business drivers. We talked, we pushed, and we played. One such brilliant young

visionary has taken her photography work to a new level; a give-back business

model extraordinaire. New business models built on passion are top-of-mind; here

is one that addresses taboos in very clear and meaningful ways, with both play

and serious purpose. Talia

Frenkel is a photographer who created a future-forward company from

her work in SE Asia, the Middle East and Africa. “L” is a condom company with

a cause; to support women globally by focusing on their health, wellness, and

sexual empowerment. Buy one of L’s sustainable and sexually comfortable

condoms, and one goes immediately to AIDS affected areas and the women living

in these areas, promoting and sharing ‘the love’ around the globe. Free will

and healthy choice are good things to support, all in all. While at TEDActive Talia photographed several women,

including the woman who introduced us: Jerri Chou of NYC’s socially innovative

The Feast Conference. Talia photographed us within the context of a content

campaign in support of her company concept. Each of us was asked three

questions about the meaning of “L” in our lives. In turn, I asked Talia three

questions about her vision for “L.”

Her three-question campaign about Love can be found here. Here we

interview her in turn. Jody Turner: Hello

Talia, it was a pleasure to meet you at TEDActive Palm Springs and to

participate in your “L” Word Campaign. How did you come up with and get into

the original L project?” Talia Frenkel: L was inspired by my experiences

photographing the effects of HIV/AIDS on women and girls. At the

time, I had been working as a photojournalist documenting humanitarian

crises in South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and had worked

extensively as a photographer for the Red Cross. What struck me the most,

and what was ultimately the driving force in creating L, was that unlike other

disasters I’ve photographed, this crisis is preventable. The

numbers surrounding the AIDS epidemic are staggering; more human life has been

lost to AIDS than all the wars, famines, floods, and deadly diseases on the

African continent combined. The most effective technology in preventing the

sexual transmission of HIV is something we in the U.S. find in any convenience

store: condoms. A significant part of the problem is that 9 out of 10 countries

in Africa go through regular condom stock-outs that commonly last over two months.

The tool of prevention isn’t accessible. Antiviral treatment is a breakthrough

in saving lives, but currently for every person who is treated in Africa at

least two become infected. We can’t continue at this rate, even for the

simple reason that it’s not smart economics. I needed to do something

about this, and have dedicated myself to the making of L ever since. For

every condom purchased, one is distributed in a developing country. We work

closely with non-profit partners to take a holistic and gender sensitive

approach to HIV/AIDS prevention. Central to our mission is building capacity

and long-term distribution channels. For example, we’ve been developing a

program where we work with female-run social enterprise programs to provide

condoms to women who will in turn sell them to create livelihoods. This not

only makes condoms more accessible, it works towards the goal of creating a

culture of buying condoms.

L was also motivated by the desire

for a better condom. The condom market has seen little innovation at a time

when consumers are rightly demanding more from their product offerings than

ever. I believe that many consumers are looking for the most natural,

pleasurable way to practice safe sex. We’ve created a condom that we believe

aligns with the values of the modern consumer–sexually, socially and

environmentally. By giving people the best condom choice on the market, we’re

giving our company the best opportunity for changing lives.” What do you hope to achieve? Our goal is to empower women

globally by making safe sex a human right for all. I know that when we

look at the scale of the epidemic–over 5,000 HIV transmissions and 4,000 AIDS

deaths in Africa a day–the numbers can be overwhelming. One for

one may seem small at first–but consider this: if just 1 out of 20 people in

the U.S. who are currently buying condoms choose L, we can serve the condom

needs of the three countries with the highest prevalence rate in

Africa. We hope to expand L. to give every consumer the choice to be

part of a movement that can make this massive impact. By doing so, we can stop

the cycle of transmission and improve the quality of life for women everywhere. How can people help you

with the project? “Dangerous question–we’ll take all the help we can get. Contact us if you

would like to become involved. Share lovebeginswithL.com with your

friends and family. Pre-order a pack to support our cause. Start a campus club or

intern with us by applying on our site. Ask your local retailer if they might

be interested in carrying L condoms to support the 1 for 1 cause. We

thank you very much Talia, we are behind your campaign 100%. We also want to

thank you for including us in your L campaign; “31 Women Who Believe You Can

Change The World”–amazing women!

From the campaign: “What is

your L word?” Interviewing Jody Turner Talia

Frenkel: What word that begins with ‘L” is most meaningful to you

and why? Jody

Turner: “LIKE” … it can lead to love and yet unlike love you might

feel free to share it more often. Being able to LIKE something or not like

something is about growing into preferences, discernment and boundary setting —

it grows us. And yet we are careful about who we say we love; “I like you” can

be said around the world at any time, any place and on any day. I find great

pleasure in telling people what I like about them … until I feel comfortable

enough to tell them what I love about them … until I leave the item out of the

story altogether and just say I love you. So the L word LIKE is a road to love

for me. But so can the L word LUST if you are lucky, but that is another story

for another time. TF: How

can love change the world?

Love can

be empathetic, compassionate and yet also strong and forcefully RADIANT with

truth. Love gives but it can also be a strong medicine for growth. Love brings

dimensional meaning to the table; connection that allows us to inhabit our

decisions further and take responsibility for our directions … or … we lose love.

Lost love can destroy but it can also show us like the seasons of the earth and

the seasons of our lives that this body/planet is a temporary temple for us to

know ourselves within and appreciate. With gratitude for the opportunity to

know self in such limited form … Love is honoring the paths we have chosen that

have led to growth. Love is about contributing wisely to each other’s

evolution. My life has meaning if I engage others and myself in this way, with

LOVE!!! Love with a big L. TF: Why do

you love what you do? I am able

to imbue intelligence, heart, and spirit into all I do, to cast it out and to

actually feel a response through the airwaves of culture in return. So cool.

Each day work requires showing up with a creative and fresh mind. At times I am

tired and overwhelmed but again each day I am fired up to do it all over. Free

will is a frightening thing and yet it is what we are working to understand and

utilize well on this planet. Practice makes perfect, this is the planet of

practice and more practice! I LOVE having the space to create as best I can

what I will experience next, my work as a futurist requires it and I am

grateful for the chance.” For more information on Talia and her business ventures

visit: lovebeginswithl.com

For more information on Talia and her business ventures visit: lovebeginswithl.com and taliafrenkel.com/newwork.html.

goes out to our sublime article editor, the narration strategist Elizabeth

Adams and to Fast Company.