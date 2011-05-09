Leadership And The Transparency Revolution

I was interviewed on Friday by Phil Bowermaster, Chief Futurist and Strategy Guy for Zapoint. Zapoint delivers state of the art software solutions for employee-driven career management, social networking and organizational collaboration. Cool stuff. Phil is one of the top bloggers on the planet around issues of the emerging future in general and emerging technologies in particular. His core philosophy: increasing transparency is revolutionizing how our organizations run–and that this revolution is a very good thing.