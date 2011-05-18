advertisement
Ron Alexander’s Method For Mindfulness Meditation

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

Wise Mind, Open Mind, Ron Alexander departs somewhat from orthodoxy in his prescription for meditation for busy minds. Most notably, he recommends keeping a pad of paper and pen nearby, so that if anything really pressing comes to mind — from a new movie idea to a grocery list — you can jot that down quickly, and resume meditation free of current concerns.

 

  • Sit in a comfortable cross-legged position, or in a straight-backed chair with your feet on the floor, or lie down. If seated, close your eyes gently; if you lie down, keep your eyes slightly open.
  • Set an alarm. Try meditating for between 12 and 20 minutes.
  • Concentrate on your breath as it enters and leaves your nostrils, or on the rise and fall of your belly.
  • When thoughts, feelings, or sensations arise, don’t try too hard to push them away. Mentally acknowledge them, but then try to concentrate anew on your breathing.

 

