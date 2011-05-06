Dismissed Oprah Network Chief Christina Norman Was Ambivalent From The Start [Video]

Photo: Brigitte Sire

Now that Oprah Winfrey herself has announced she’ll be turning her full attentions to her OWN network and plans to bring along her new show, Oprah’s Next Chapter, in Jan 2012, she’s overseen the network’s first big staff move, too: dismissing CEO Christina Norman. The dismissal comes after the network has failed to outperform the channel it replaced, Discovery Health, Brian Stelter reports today on the New York Times‘ Media Decoder blog. Peter Liguori, chief operating officer for Discovery Communications, takes over immediately–at least through the rest of 2011.

Norman just told us last week about how her first big visit with Oprah was a flop. Oprah had to cancel–her dog died. In case that wasn’t a bad enough omen, a second meeting went horribly, Norman said, adding that she was visibly ambivalent about the opportunity.

Norman was so bad in the interview, she said she remembered Oprah saying, “I thought you needed hormones or something.” Norman also admitted: “This is not the kind of job, the kind of person you half-ass it for.” She let the bad interview pass but later came to her senses. “I called everybody I knew to get back in it,” Norman told her panel’s moderator Linda Tischler. But months later, she heard Oprah was still on the hunt for a CEO. So she threw her hat back in the ring. She landed the position.