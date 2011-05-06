Facebook Pays For Ad Views, Video Games Are Officially Art, Bendable Phones, And More…

Fox News gives a run-down of sophisticated tools used by terrorist organizations, including a jerry-rigged drone and animation videos for recruitment. Still, the most advanced tech imaginable is the G.I. Joe doll faux-hostage. — Updated, 4:20 p.m.

Business Schools Embrace Emotion

From meditation classes at Columbia to Type-A control at Berkeley, top-tier business schools are giving emotional development a bigger priority in the curriculum. While often the butt of jokes, leadership and intrapersonal skills can actually make or break a business. “The real reason why I chose Stanford over other schools was the leadership aspect of it,” said Arnulfo Ventura, “The analytical side, you can get anywhere.” — Updated, 4:20 p.m.

Facebook Pays Users To Watch Ads

Facebook will be shelling out 10-cent virtual credits for watching certain advertisements, which can be redeemed on many of the social network’s most popular programs, such as FarmVille and Causes. Even if Facebook payments are low, they might inadvertently trick users into believing they actually like the ads, with a psychological phenomenon known as “cognitive dissonance.”