Facebook Pays For Ad Views, Video Games Are Officially Art, Bendable Phones, And More…

Fox News gives a run-down of sophisticated tools used by terrorist organizations, including a jerry-rigged drone and animation videos for recruitment. Still, the most advanced tech imaginable is the G.I. Joe doll faux-hostage. — Updated, 4:20 p.m.
Business Schools Embrace Emotion
From meditation classes at Columbia to Type-A control at Berkeley, top-tier business schools are giving emotional development a bigger priority in the curriculum. While often the butt of jokes, leadership and intrapersonal skills can actually make or break a business. “The real reason why I chose Stanford over other schools was the leadership aspect of it,” said Arnulfo Ventura, “The analytical side, you can get anywhere.” — Updated, 4:20 p.m.
Facebook Pays Users To Watch Ads
Facebook will be shelling out 10-cent virtual credits for watching certain advertisements, which can be redeemed on many of the social network’s most popular programs, such as FarmVille and Causes. Even if Facebook payments are low, they might inadvertently trick users into believing they actually like the ads, with a psychological phenomenon known as “cognitive dissonance.”
Video Games Honored At Smithsonian
Take that, Roger Ebert! Video games are now officially art, and will be showcased at the Smithsonian’s “The Art of Video Games,” March 16 through September 30, 2012–three months before the world ends. Blasts from the past, like The Secret of Monkey Island will live along side perennial greats SimCity and Super Mario Brothers.
Researchers at Queen’s University in Canada have developed a paper-like phone with bending gestures. Now PR and government folks won’t have to buy cargo pants to have enough pockets for all their phones.
Thought getting kids to drop Facebook and go play outside was the problem? Maybe parents are really the ones with the problem, as this new playful PSA by Gerry Graf shows social-networking addicted moms ignoring their children.
Sources: Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, All Things D, CnNet, BusinessInsider, Adweek
[Image: Flickr user d3stiny_sm4sher]