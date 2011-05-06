The Gas Engine Is Not Dead Yet, Thanks To Diesel, Jaguar

Despite the ongoing rush of alternative-fuel tech, the gasoline engine’s having a moment thanks to advances from Jaguar and the Department of Energy.

Jaguar CX75 million-dollar hybrid

Last year Jaguar teased an incredible concept car, the CX75, that had an electric engine in each wheel and a pair of high-performance gas turbines in its truck to provide the electrical power. Now the luxury car firm has decided it’s actually going to turn this dream of eco-friendliness(ish!) into a real production car, albeit a ridiculously high-end one. Only 250 of the cars will be built with the help of Formula 1 team Williams, starting in 2013, and will rock in with a price tag close to $1 million.

At first, the cars will use a conventional gasoline engine–your typical small-scale four-stroke unit with a turbocharger–to spin a generator powerful enough to drive the all-wheel electric motors. The car could, of course, be run from batteries…but at the kind of performance the car’s designed for they wouldn’t last very long. That’s because this is less of an eco car, and more a proof of concept “it could be green if we wanted it to be” machine. With a 0-60MPH time of a scant three seconds.

The best bit? You’d know that as well as turning heads with the sleek looks and what’s sure to be awesome sound of the thing gliding along, you’ll be able to drive your million-dollar supercar with a relatively clear conscience. It’s a hybrid, after all.