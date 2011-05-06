6 Surprising New Findings About Social Media, Email And IT Usage

Recent studies have exposed some surprising findings about the use of social media, email, and enterprise IT products. The studies found that:

·

Facebook use lowers GPA —

In a study at a large Midwestern university, Facebook users reported lower

grade point averages (GPAs) and spent fewer hours a week studying than

non-users. Researchers Paul Kirschner and Aryn Karpinkski followed

219 students for 2 academic quarters and correlated Facebook usage to grade

point performance. The results were published in Computers in Human Behavior

in a paper entitled, “Facebook and Academic Performance.”

· Twitter use fosters real

social connection — Extended Twitter use increases a person’s gratification

of the need to be connected with other users. Researcher Gina Masullo Chen studied 317 Twitters and concludes

that Twitter is “not just virtual noise of people talking at each other, but

that it is a medium that people actively seek out to gratify a need to connect

with other.” The study was recently published in Computers in Human Behavior,

in a paper entitled, “Tweet This: A Uses and Gratifications Perspective on How

Active Twitter Use Gratifies a Need to Connect with Others.”

·

Email remains king —

here are some key findings:

o

According to the Pew

Internet Report, email remains the number one online activity, with 94% of

online people using email.

o

Radicati

Research reports that corporate end users send and receive an average of

110 email messages per day.

o

At work, enterprise users

prefer email over alternatives. Researcher Michal Laclavik and associates recently

reported in the journal, Computing

and Informatics, that “in spite of rapid advances in multimedia and

interactive technologies, enterprise users prefer to battle with email spam and

overload rather than lose the benefits of communicating, collaborating and solving

business tasks over email.” Users are adopting new strategies for analyzing and

extracting information rather than abandoning email. The findings were published

in a paper entitled, “Email Analysis and Information Extraction for Enterprise

Benefit.”