Google’s Marissa Mayer Talks Location Strategy

Yesterday Google introduced a new feature for its Google Places pages: Business Photos , which essentially brings Street View into the interiors of businesses. Just as Google started providing panoramas of the insides of museums with its Google Art Project three months ago, the new Business Photos will enable restaurants, shops, hotels, and other businesses to have a Google photographer come take a panorama of their interiors–for free–and post it to their Places page.

The feature goes live next week in the United States, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It was unveiled at the Social Loco conference in San Francisco by longtime Google executive Marissa Mayer, who now, as VP for Local and Maps, is responsible for products like Google Maps, Google Earth, Google Places, and Google Street View. Fast Company caught up with Mayer to learn more about Business Photos and Google’s location strategy in general.

How does Google Business Photos fit into the larger Google location strategy?

About 20% of searches done on Google today are local. We want to have the best possible answers when our users come to us with those local queries. So if we can show them a picture of what a business looks like inside, and have the hours it’s open and its menu and other great photos, those are all things that help people get the most out of a Google search for local information.

Are you thinking about how you’ll monetize it? Or is it about driving more search usage? Or is it simply an experiment at this point?

At our core is search. That said we think there are a lot of different ways people like to find information. Sometimes it’s very active, like a search. Sometimes it’s very passive, like: Show me where I am on a map, and show me what things are around me that I would like.

We are really playing with the other side of the coin, which is exploration and doing things like recommendations on Google Places, based on [a user’s] ratings and reviews.