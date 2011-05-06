Facebook Director Of Local: “We’re Not In Direct Competition With Groupon”

When Facebook launched their new Deals service last week, they were inevitably accused of tromping on Groupon’s territory. (Groupon likely saw it that way.) But Facebook Director of Local Emily White said that’s not the case. Facebook wasn’t so much interested in deals for deals’ sake, she said. Instead, the company was interested in deals that enabled people to do things together. This is the company, after all, who says its mission is to make the world more connected.

Fast Company caught up with White on Thursday to learn more–and understand what Facebook’s entrance into this space does indeed portend for Groupon and others in the deals industry.

“For us it’s around sharing commerce experiences with your friends online and off,” White told Fast Company, sticking close to Facebook’s vision. “We are going for social experiences that are distributed, and shared, and happen in a social manner. We believe that people come to Facebook to interact with their friends. To the extent that we can make that happen even more easily is really cool for us and for the users.”

White described how placing Deals in the Facebook ecosystem creates a cycle, the company believes, that both produces high-quality experiences for users but also benefits merchants.

The system does a lot of filtering for users, White said, so that, when a user decides on a deal, they have greater confidence that it’s one they’re going to like. While some users rely on Deals emails to learn about opportunities, most discovery, White said, happens either in the Newsfeed–when a friend posts a Deal they took advantage of–or when a friend shares a deal with another friend–both of which offer a measure of validation. (It’s the sharing power, we’ve said before, that’s the true power behind deals.)

“The best conversions for us are when I find a deal, and I share it with my friends. Which is not a surprise, because that’s what people come to Facebook to do,” White said.