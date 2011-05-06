Face The Nation: How Sensory Logic Sees Secrets In Candidates’ Mugs

Although President Barack Obama is substantially boosted by the killing of Osama Bin Laden, and a relatively unknown few Republicans debated in Greenville, South Carolina, Campaign 2012 nevertheless is starting to take shape. During the campaign, many Americans will meet GOP contenders for the first time. But what the presidential hopefuls say may not matter that much. Their faces may be doing the heavy lifting. A scientific, emotional “facial coding” of the candidates and their expressions may determine who gains traction and who gets the nomination.

Campaigns and the public will soon be inundated with information on how candidates are tracking and their odds for success (‘the horse race’). Politicians and the populace will turn to social media to influence and gauge our opinions and moods. But few candidates and voters are likely aware of “facial media” (you heard it here first) and the science of “facial coding.”

After the 2010 the midterm elections, more campaigns than ever began using neuromarketing techniques, that is, studying the brains of voters to aid in crafting messages that would appeal to them and win votes at the polls. Turning the tables in 2011, neuromarketing researchers can now measure candidates’ own brain-driven facial movements and emotions, in order to assess their performance, fine-tune campaign marketing, or even predict election outcomes.

Dan Hill, president of Sensory Logic and author of Emotionomics and About Face, is a facial coding expert who works with leading Fortune 150 companies, professional sports teams, and government agencies (e.g. TSA). Sensory Logic helps clients who market to consumers by measuring their emotional facial responses to various stimuli in an effort maximize appeal. Companies also hire Hill to assist in employee recruitment and talent management.

Hill has been diagnosing candidates and predicting elections since 2004. In October 2007, he had Obama 2-1 emerging as the Democratic presidential nominee when a famous former White House advisor and current GOP pundit had him at 20-1. He was ahead of the pack in predicting the demises of Fred Thompson and Rudy Giuliani. Historically, Hill says, the happier candidate triumphs (think frowny losers Dole, Kerry, McCain…). Sensory Logic uses proprietary Cartesian Graphs to measure and score the impact, appeal, and engagement, emoted and emitted, by the candidate’s face. A person can show four types of smiles but a “’true smile’ which is a strong natural smile seen around the eyes and mouth” is more rare, distinctive, and powerful. Hill’s analysis suggests when a politician should drop out or not even enter the race (when his heart, or face, is not in it).

(Update: A prediction Hill shared with Fast Company in March based on his initial coding of would-be Republican presidential candidates for 2012: “Mike Huckabee doesn’t look as engaged as before. I personally don’t expect him to run. He had the great true smile among the GOP candidates in 2008, but it’s not in evidence lately.”