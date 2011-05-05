advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Beauty And Devastation Amid The Chernobyl Fallout

An artist’s photographs invite a closer look at the dead zone, 25 years after the accident.

By EarthSky.org1 minute Read

advertisement
advertisement

Image Credit: Timm Suess

In March 2009, Timm Suess took his camera and Geiger counter on a two-day tour of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. The Ukraine government has opened this 19-mile area to visitors, though private tours have been showing the area to roughly 6,000 people a year for some time. Suess, originally from Switzerland, is an industrial psychologist who specializes in urban decay photography, seeking beauty where most would turn away. He wrote about his trip in a blog titled “Chernobyl Journal.” Here are some of his photos:

Reactor No. 4 over the rooftops of Pripyat. Image Credit: Timm Suess

His photographs are particularly poignant on April 26, 2011–25 years since Reactor 4 exploded, releasing a cloud of radioactive fallout that spread over northern Europe, most of it landing in the former U.S.S.R. In the most severely contaminated areas surrounding Chernobyl, 350,000 people were evacuated. The nearby town of Pripyat, which was home to 50,000, became a crumbling ghost town. It is here that Suess took many of his pictures. He also came within 600 yards of Reactor No. 4 and its deteriorating sarcophagus.

A U.N.-sponsored report concluded that, as of 2005, over 6,000 children who drank contaminated milk soon after the accident developed thyroid cancer. Uncertain figures surround other types of cancer; for one reason, the Soviet government prevented scientists from gathering good data after the accident. The grim documentary Chernobyl Heart–winner of an Academy Award–gives the perspective of physicians and their patients, along with caregivers of deformed and abandoned children.

Image Credit: Timm Suess

School corridor. Image Credit: Timm Suess

Image Credit: Timm Suess

Image Credit: Timm Suess

In these images, the combination of subject matter and artistry illustrates two extremes of which humans are capable: massive destruction and the creation of harmony and beauty.

The Chernobyl disaster is still unfolding after a quarter of a century. For those who have resisted all but a superficial study of Chernobyl–because of the vast horror of it all–Timm Suess’ art draws us in for an important closer look.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

EarthSky – a clear voice for science for broadcast and the Internet – advocates science as a vital tool for the 21st century. Our award-winning science content – in audio and video formats, in English and Spanish – is seen or heard 15 million times every day on multiple platforms via both traditional and new media outlets including National Public Radio (NPR) in the United States, independent commercial broadcast outlets in the U.S. and around the world, XM/Sirius satellite radio, WRN (formerly World Radio Network) out of London, International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT), iTunes, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google Earth and dozens of online podcast aggregators. We have been a world leader in bringing the voices of scientists directly to you and millions of others across the globe since 1991. EarthSky brings scientists’ words and insights to a large audience thanks to the support and partnership of thousands of scientists and scientific institutions

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life