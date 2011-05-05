Android Apps To Surpass Apple, Seth Godin Goes Animated, iTunes Tyranny May End, And More…

LastPass, a password manager service, was the latest victim of hackers this month, and is now asking its +1 million users to change their master password. This latest breach might speed up more sophisticated security gateways, such as biometric devices. Or, we could just use one of Fast Company’s handy Work Smart tips on remembering passwords. — Updated, 6:02 p.m.

Wall Street Journal Opens Wikileaks Competitor

Conservative media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, is out to give Wikileaks competition with the Wall Street Journal SafeHouse, an anonymous data dump and tip site. According to the website, “A veteran Journal editor will review each submission, and coordinate any follow-up.” Stay turned for Fast Company analysis by Greg Ferenstein. — Updated, 1:45 p.m.

Android Store To Surpass Apple In Size

Research firm research2guidance predicts that the Android Market will surpass Apple in apps sometime this summer when it hits 425k apps offered. Apple would probably argue that it’s quality that counts, as its notoriously stringent policy turns away more newcomers than an L.A. nightclub. Apple’s glossy and exclusive and all, but app stores will be a $4 billion business by end of this year, and these size statistics are a selling point to potential developers. By that measure, Android’s looking more enticing by the minute.