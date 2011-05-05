The Crowd Is The DJ

Two old-school radio stations are getting a decidedly modern twist next month, deriving all their programming from the social web. KHIJ-FM and KVBE-FM, a pair of Las Vegas stations, will be entirely sourcing their music content from listeners, who will vote for the next song online. A company called Jelli is behind the venture, and both stations will be re-branded as “Jelli” stations.

“Jelli is the most significant innovation in radio-format programming in a decade,” Gerry Schlegel, president of the LKCM Radio Group, one of the owners of the two stations, said today in a release announcing the venture. “We want to transform the market in Las Vegas by engaging with our listeners directly through the web and mobile, and building a strong community around an amazing music experience.”

Though these are the first all-Jelli-all-the-time stations, Jelli has been a part-time feature of many radio stations over the past year, in markets ranging from New York to Atlanta to San Francisco. The San Mateo, Calif.-based service, which launched in 2009, had 25 participating stations by March of this year. Loyal listeners of those stations are invited to go online and vote on a playlist from a database of songs the station has licensed to play. If a listener wants to lend an up-vote (“Rocks!”) or a down-vote (“Sucks!”) extra weight, they’re afforded a certain number of “rockets” and “bombs” to do so. Chat features and an automated voice announcing who helped rocket a particular song to the top spot add another layer of interactivity. “We wanted to make radio more social and more fun,” Michael Dougherty, Jelli’s CEO, recently told CNN.

The feature has been popular

enough to merit expansion on certain radio stations. And in Las Vegas’s

case, the metrics were promising enough to hand over the entire

programming process to the crowd. The crowd, as we know, works for free. So when the numbers prove good in Las

Vegas, presumably you could be seeing Jelli-branded stations elsewhere. When it comes to the future of radio, what happens in Vegas isn’t likely to stay in Vegas.