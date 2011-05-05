Moxsie Goes Old School To Offer Personalized Shopping Experience

In Silicon Valley, innovation usually means piling on the tech–better tech, smarter tech, tech that lets you go farther, faster than the competition. But what if that wasn’t always the case? What if you could sometimes get ahead by kicking it old school?

That’s what Moxsie, the online boutique that features independent designers, is betting on. This week, it launched a personal shopping service that’s using good old-fashioned humans to peruse the company’s catalog and suggest items–via email–to the site’s most valued customers.

“[In traditional stores], you have people who keep an eye out for new things and call customers up when new stuff comes in they think they’d like,” CEO Jon Fahrner tells Fast Company. “There’s still no equivalent to that in the online world.”

Here’s how Moxsie’s service works: The company’s merchandisers review a customer’s order history and, based on their knowledge of the store’s inventory, draw up a list of items they think the customer might like. This gets bundled into an email, along with a short video of the merchandiser showcasing the items and explaining why they think they’d be a good fit for the customer.

Moxsie dispatched the first set of emails this week to the site’s top 30 customers–those who had placed the most orders and spent the most amount of money. It’s a test run, Fahrner says, and if it proves to have legs, the company could roll it out to their 500 or so most avid shoppers.

Moxsie’s approach constitutes a meaningful twist on the search for the personalization Holy Grail. Many online retailers are diving into algorithms to locate formulas that can predict, for example, that because you bought that blue sweater you might also be interested in these duck boots.