With Tsunami Images Still Fresh And Terrifying, Research Ramps Up In U.S. Labs

With images of the Japan earthquake and tsunami fresh in the minds of coastal dwellers everywhere, tsunami science is getting a fresh infusion of interest, and cash, in the U.S. From giant wave basins in Oregon to current-speed detectors in California, the U.S. is expanding its tsunami research, especially in the Pacific Northwest states that researchers say face grave risk of big-wave destruction.

Oregon State University scientist Solomon Yim, director of the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory, says that each time a major tsunami hits, his $20 million lab

sees an uptick in research projects from his average of $2 million

in annual grants. “Before 2004, tsunamis were not on the radar screen

of Americans,” says Yim. That all changed with the Indonesian tsunami, and in 2005, the departments of transportation for the three western coastal states commissioned more research.

The Japanese tsunami may be the most influential of all when it comes to spurring research and increasing public awareness. Historically, tsunamis often occurred at night or in places where

people didn’t have video cameras. But the dramatic images from Japan may have–literally–shed new light on big-wave disasters.

“There

is no question the video footage of the Japan tsunami is

incredible,” says Lori Dengler, chairwoman of the geology and oceanography departments at

Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif., who heads the Humboldt

Earthquake Education Center. “Prior to that, we had relatively no good

footage of the tsunami.”

Yim’s lab has expanded to six people, up from three, in the past five

years. He is studying, for example, the debris kicked up by a tsunami,

and the impact on structures. “The coastal engineers and harbor

people need to take tsunamis into account for design,” he says. “They do

have bridges sticking right out into the ocean.” (Note to engineers: Don’t do this anymore.)

A structural engineer with a background in computational fluid

dynamics, Yim researches how fluids impact structures. His tsunami

center, which opened in 2000, now has two large basins,

one of them 342 feet long. Imagine a much bigger, scarier water-park

pool that simulates giant, destructive waves. Now, he is busy calculating the physics of damage a tsunami could cause

on bridges, roads, and other infrastructure on the West Coast.

His

findings suggest cylinders resist tsunamis better than other shapes of

pillars that hold up bridges. Any corners or abrupt changes stick out

and catch water, while the cylinder “is the optimum shape.” On buildings

that must use I-beams and other corners, he said engineers should focus

on creating a strong frame with tearaway panels to withstand damage.