NUMEROLOGY | Bring On The Sweet Treats





9,776 Dunkin’ Donuts shops in 31 countries sell 4.1 MILLION cups of coffee and 5.3 MILLION doughnuts — er, donuts — each day. The most popular flavor: glazed.

Cupcakes star in 3 current TV shows: DC Cupcakes, Cupcake Wars, and The Cupcake Girls.

Legislators in MAINE lobbied to make the WHOOPIE PIE the state dessert, but Pennsylvania residents collected 1,700 signatures in protest of the bill. Both states host an annual whoopie-pie festival.

The world’s LARGEST whoopie pie, made in Maine, weighed 1,067 pounds. That’s 200 pounds of eggs, 300 pounds of flour, 550 pounds of filling, and 300 pounds of sugar — enough for 6,000 servings.

Starbucks celebrated its 40TH anniversary this March with petite whoopie pies, cupcakes, and cake pops, sold for $1.50 each.