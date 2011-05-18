advertisement
Moleskine Creates A New Line Of Sleek Accessories

Photograph by Lisa Shin
By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

“We make tools for the contemporary nomad,” says Marco Beghin, president of Moleskine America. The beloved notebook brand expands its offering this spring with a collection of sleek accessories for traveling, writing, and reading. To develop the line, Moleskine enlisted famed Italian designer Giulio Iacchetti, who, as a longtime fan, approached the project with an easy sense of familiarity. “Moleskine shows strong character,” he says. “Its connotations are obvious; its mood is precise.” The collection features such objects as a clean messenger bag ($130) with detachable compartments for customization, reading glasses ($50), and an ingenious pen (from $15) that happily clips onto the brand’s classic notebooks. “It is the most significant element,” Iacchetti says, “because it represents the connection between the mind, the hand, and Moleskine.” (moleskine.com)

