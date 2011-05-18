Moleskine Creates A New Line Of Sleek Accessories

“We make tools for the contemporary nomad,” says Marco Beghin, president of Moleskine America. The beloved notebook brand expands its offering this spring with a collection of sleek accessories for traveling, writing, and reading. To develop the line, Moleskine enlisted famed Italian designer Giulio Iacchetti, who, as a longtime fan, approached the project with an easy sense of familiarity. “Moleskine shows strong character,” he says. “Its connotations are obvious; its mood is precise.” The collection features such objects as a clean messenger bag ($130) with detachable compartments for customization, reading glasses ($50), and an ingenious pen (from $15) that happily clips onto the brand’s classic notebooks. “It is the most significant element,” Iacchetti says, “because it represents the connection between the mind, the hand, and Moleskine.” (moleskine.com)