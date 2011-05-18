How To Assemble An Eco-office Space

The halls and cubicles of a paper-pushing, electricity-draining office may seem an unlikely place for eco-ideals, but it’s becoming easier to green your work space as office-supply makers and furniture manufacturers trade lightbulbs and plastic for LEDs and Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood.

West Elm Pratt desk

[1]

Designed by recent Pratt Institute grads, this desk, made of FSC-certified wood and steel, adds a minimalist feel to any office. ($225, West Elm)

Thinksound ts02 headphones

[2]

With a clear, warm sound, these wooden earbuds are good for the environment and the ears. ($80, Think Sound)

Equo LED desk lamp

[3]

The 28 energy-efficient LEDs in this lamp will give light for 40,000 hours. ($225, Emmo Home)

Recompute PC

[4]

Cardboard seems a curious material to wrap around the hot guts of a computer. However, those guts get only “as hot as a cup of coffee,” says Brenden Macaluso, designer of the system, which comes complete with Windows 7. ($800, Recompute)

Pottok Lines Forest recyclable wallpaper

[5]

($165 for 5 yards, Pottok Prints)