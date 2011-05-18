SAGE’s Latest Knockout: $95,000 Lab Rats

IN THE SPRAWLING flatlands west of St. Louis, in a nondescript brown building on an industrial cul-de-sac lined with other bland offices, the headquarters of SAGE Labs blends right in. That’s the point. “Given some of the sensitivities around animal research, we try to keep a low profile around location,” says Phil Simmons, SAGE’s manager of marketing and business development.

Inside, save for a modest molecular-biology lab taking up part of the space, SAGE looks like any other startup–a fridge full of Cokes, a pot of bad coffee, and a couple dozen young employees with a sometimes alarming enthusiasm for the company’s creation. But as with its main product, there’s more to SAGE HQ than meets the eye. Behind a very secure wall that serves as a barrier against germs and unwanted visitors, a 22,000-square-foot vivarium houses a colony of beady-eyed inhabitants that represent the culmination of 20-plus years of research in genomics and genetic engineering–and, perhaps, a key to understanding and curing some of humanity’s most vexing ailments.

SAGE, an acronym for Sigma Advanced Genetic Engineering, is in fact no regular startup, but a recently created initiative of St. Louis-based Sigma-Aldrich, the world’s largest supplier of research chemicals, which had worldwide sales of $2.3 billion in 2010. SAGE will happily sell you a genetically modified mouse, but you can get those for a dime a dozen (actually, $20 or so for an unmodified off-the-shelf model) elsewhere. SAGE’s killer app is its gene-tweaked rat, which costs considerably more–$445 per animal for catalog models and up to $95,000 for a built-to-order pair. Customers in academia and Big Pharma are lining up, hoping to use the rats to attack everything from autism to cancer to Parkinson’s disease.

A STYLIZED RAT logo graces the business cards of SAGE’s 35 employees. “We’re proud to be working with animals,” says product development manager Kristen Bettinger. The ads the company runs in scientific journals feature a rat silhouette mowed, crop-circle style, into a cornfield. The copy reads: YOU AREN’T IMAGINING THINGS. KNOCKOUT RATS ARE FINALLY HERE.

The “finally” isn’t just hyperbole. So-called knockout mice, engineered by “turning off” selected genes, have been around since 1989. Knock-in mice, whose DNA is spiked with foreign genes–often human–came a few years later. Because of the genetic and physiological similarities between mice and humans, these mice have become widely used to study the function of genes and to model human diseases including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, and obesity. The inventors of the knockout mouse were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2007.

Rats are even more physiologically similar to humans; their size makes certain experiments easier, and their bigger brains make them a better model for studying neurological conditions. But for almost two decades, efforts to genetically engineer rats via the standard mouse method–manipulating and culturing embryonic stem cells, implanting them in an embryo, and breeding two more generations of animals to produce a mutant strain–failed. That changed a few years ago. Over a decade of research, a company named Sangamo BioSciences developed a technology called zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), which it planned to use in therapeutic applications for humans. In 2008, Sigma obtained exclusive rights to use zinc fingers, which are synthetic enzymes, for R&D applications and animal models, and in July 2009, its researchers, along with collaborators from other labs, hailed the creation of the first targeted knockout rats in the prestigious journal Science.

You can think of ZFNs as scissors that snip DNA at any location you choose. (Genes are essentially lined up in a row along two twisting strands of DNA.) Say you want to knock out a gene called p53, which inhibits the growth of tumors. (A rat with fast-growing tumors is a valuable tool for testing potential tumor-shrinking drugs.) You program the ZFNs to find the front end of that gene, inject the ZFNs into the nuclei of one-cell rat embryos, and transfer the modified embryos into a foster mother. At three weeks old, the resulting rat pups are tested for the knockout. DNA has a self-repair mechanism that will “tape up” the cut about 90% of the time, resulting in a normal rat. The other 10% of pups will have the desired knockout. These animals are then bred with one another to create a colony that will consistently pass on the mutation. SAGE has produced knock-in rats the same way.