No Fake: Krossover Brings Data Analysis To High School, College Sports

DATA ANALYTICS has recently become a red-hot trend in professional sports. It’s even spawned a Massachusetts Institute of Technology conference with sessions such as “Allocation and Dynamic Efficiency in NBA Decision Making.” But the tools are too expensive for most high-school and small-college programs, leaving those teams out of the data revolution.

That’s beginning to change, thanks to Krossover, a web startup that promises to have a broad impact on small-time sports. Krossover, which went live in late 2010, is making inexpensive analytics tools available over the web for basketball and lacrosse coaches at small colleges and high schools. It also offers players a way to study their games and create video highlight reels to post on Facebook or other sites. In March, ESPN tested Krossover at its National High School Invitational, with an eye toward a possible partnership.

And all of it is the brainchild of an unlikely basketball polymath raised in Bangalore, India, playing on a dirt court outfitted with homemade backboards and rims.

Vasu Kulkarni, now 25, had been a star on his high-school basketball team in India–at 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds. When Kulkarni moved to the United States to attend the University of Pennsylvania, he thought he was good enough to try out for the basketball team. He got crushed by far bigger and better-coached players. “I didn’t know there was such a huge discrepancy between where I came from and here,” Kulkarni told me as he downed breakfast at the Reebok Sports Club in New York. Kulkarni, though, worked out and bulked up until, in his senior year, he walked on and made the Penn junior varsity.

While on the Penn team–often on the bench–Kulkarni got a view of the scorekeeper who used pen and paper to mark down everything that happened in a game. The notes would later get tallied by hand into statistics.

By the time Kulkarni graduated, he was convinced that technology could make better use of such stats. He built a service that allows coaches and players to locate specific shots in game video with the click of a button. A friend invested $50,000, and Kulkarni’s deceptively simple idea became a startup.

Most high schools shoot video of their basketball games. For $1,000 to $3,500 a season, a coach can sign up with Krossover and upload that video to the site. A team of four Krossover employees use a video-game-like interface to tag the whole game in about 45 minutes. The tags identify hundreds of events in the game, such as shots, steals, and fouls. “We found we had to do the tagging by hand,” Kulkarni says. “We tried image recognition, but it was too hard and images from all those camcorders were not that great.”